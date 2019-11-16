Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Teresa Giudice Parties At BravoCon After 'Tense' Reunion With Joe Fails In Italy

Teresa Giudice Parties At BravoCon After 'Tense' Reunion With Joe Fails In Italy Source says she wants to divorce husband following make-or-break trip.

Teresa Giudice hit the opening night of the 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Friday night.

And The Real Housewives of New Jersey star appeared to be having a great time with host Andy Cohen, her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, and other Bravo housewives at the reality TV event.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Teresa may be saying “ciao!” to Joe after their reunion in Italy went bad, according to a source.

Still, Teresa, as Us Weekly reported, publicly said that she was “overwhelmed with joy” at seeing her embattled husband.

The 47-year-old RHONJ queen jetted off to Europe for four days with her daughters to finally see Joe after he was released from the ICE detention center where he was held for six months after finishing a three-year federal prison sentence.

While their children were thrilled to see their father, posting photos and videos on social media, Teresa failed to share a single photo with her husband.

“They’re definitely getting a divorce,” an insider claimed to Radar about the couple, who just spent their 20th wedding anniversary apart.

Radar reported on Teresa and Joe’s first strained meeting in more than three years outside prison walls.

“Teresa and Joe were arguing a lot, and wouldn’t go near each other,” the source claimed to Radar. “All of the photos of them together seem forced.”

“The girls are very happy with their dad and love seeing him, but Teresa had a different attitude. Things were tense.”

Joe’s family traveled to Italy before he was even released from prison, and set up a home for him to live in as he awaits his appeal to return to the United States.

“Even if Joe is allowed to move back to the U.S., Teresa is done with him,” the insider told Radar.

Joe’s mother, Filomena, and sister, Maria, aren’t happy with Teresa, the source added.

“The ladies both don’t like how Teresa treated Joe during his prison stint, and didn’t want to see her,” the insider said.

But the RHONJ mom told host Cohen at BravoCon that she had “an amazing, amazing trip. I’m so happy Joe’s free, it was very emotional. I was overwhelmed with joy. I was happy to see my daughters finally united with their dad.”

Joe still hopes to return to the U.S. He is begging the Third Circuit Court to appear before a panel of judges to present his oral argument in his deportation appeal, as Radar exclusively reported.

When Cohen recently asked Teresa about the future of her marriage, she replied, “I don’t see it working.”

Now she’s sashayed down the red carpet to promote her Bravo show and didn’t appear to have a care in the world.

