In 'Tense' Italy: Teresa & Joe Giudice 'Argue' During Reunion Trip, Source Says 'RHONJ' star & kids are visiting former jailbird Joe overseas & it's not going well.

Teresa and Joe Giudice‘s nightmare marriage has continued to unravel in Italy, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple are together again in Italy after he had to leave the U.S. for his native country amid his deportation drama.

Teresa and their four daughters have traveled to the county to visit former jailbird Joe, but it’s not going smoothly.

“Teresa and Joe are arguing a lot, and won’t go near each other,” a source claimed to Radar. “All of the photos of them together seem forced.”

“The girls are very happy with their dad and love seeing him, but Teresa has a different attitude. Things are tense.”

Joe’s family is feting him in Italy, including his brother Peter, sister Maria, and mother. “The ladies both don’t like how Teresa treated Joe during his prison stint and didn’t want to see her and blame her for all of Joe’s problems,” the insider said.

This Thursday, November 7, on her Instagram Story, Gia Giudice shared various photos and videos of her and her family at New York’s JFK airport, getting ready to jet off to Rome, where Joe is currently living.

The Giudices flew to Milan before catching a local flight to Rome.

“See you soon daddy,” Gia, 18, captioned a shot of her getting off the plane in Milan. The teen also shared a boomerang before the flight, and a video of their airplane snacks.

Teresa, 47, also documented the occasion, sharing a photo in which she and daughter are seen wearing matching Gucci sweatshirts. “Here’s to the next adventure!” she wrote along with an Italian flag emoji.

Joe, 49, moved to Italy following his release from ICE custody and has showed off a slimmed-down new look. The former jailbird, who served 41-months in prison for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud, is still awaiting a decision on his deportation appeal ruling, and hopes to return to the United States with his family.

