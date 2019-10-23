Cheating, Fights & Divorce Talk: Joe and Teresa Giudice's Marriage Woes Exposed On 20th Wedding Anniversary The 'RHONJ' stars' love is hanging by a thread after years of scandals.

Joe and Teresa Giudice walked the aisle together twenty years ago today, but in the decades since the two exchanged vows they’ve gone through extreme ups and downs on their roller coaster-ride relationship.

The pair hit a high while garnering sudden fame and fortune on the Bravo hit The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but they just as quickly plummeted back to Earth after finding themselves tossed behind bars for financial crimes a few years ago.

In the latest scandal involving the couple, Teresa, 47, has yet to visit Joe after he left the country weeks ago following his time in an immigration detention center.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the court denied Joe’s request to be released on bail so he could return to Jersey to be with his family while awaiting a decision on his deportation appeal. As a result, he decided to leave the United States — and Teresa — behind as he awaits official word on his fate.

So while it remains to be seen if Joe, 47, and Teresa can salvage what little is left of their marriage, her upcoming November trip to Italy, which she plans to film for RHONJ, could be their final shot.

But first, on October 27, the two plan to reveal more about their troubled relationship when Teresa and Andy Cohen sit down together in New York while Joe phones in from Italy.

From Teresa’s latest boy toy scandals and Joe’s adjustment to living in a foreign country, the two have plenty to hash out with each other.

