Joe Giudice Breaks Silence After ICE Release In Video

Joe Giudice Breaks Silence After ICE Release & Move To Italy In Emotional Video ‘Look forward and never look back,’ says 'RHONJ' dad amid Teresa marriage woes.

Joe Giudice is speaking out for the first time since his ICE release and move to Italy.

The reality star said in a video on Monday for Bravo’s The Daily Dish, “You just gotta look forward and never look back.”

“Life, it’s always better to look through the windshield and not through the rear view mirror,” he continued. “It’s a much bigger picture when you’re looking through the windshield. But at the end of the day, people make mistakes. Nobody’s perfect.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Joe, 47, flew to his native Italy on October 11, after a judge allowed him to be released from ICE custody.

Still, he continues to appeal his deportation order abroad in hopes of returning to the United States with his family.

As he remains in Europe, a source claimed the father of four is getting ready to divorce wife Teresa Giudice, and may very well have an advantage if he files first.

Though Teresa, 47, previously said she would leave her husband if he was forced to move to Italy, it’s he who is anxious to call it quits now that he’s free.

“He is so mad at Teresa,” an insider told Radar.

After serving 41 months in prison for fraud charges and being detained in a run-down ICE center, Joe’s priorities have shifted.

“I’ve learned a valuable lesson from all this and I know my family is the most important thing to me, but it’s better that I’m out here than in there,” he said.

The star concluded with a message to his family: “I just want to let you know that I love you and I’m always here for you. You know that.”

On the same day as Joe’s emotional message, Teresa announced on Twitter that she and her hubby will be sitting down with Bravo host Andy Cohen for a special segment in which they will talk about their time in prison, Joe’s deportation and their rocky marriage.

“Joe and I will be sitting down with @Andy to discuss everything that has been happening with us and our family the past few months,” tweeted the mom of four. “Tune in to a special ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked’ airing Sunday at 8PM on @bravotv #RHONJ.”

A source told Radar that Teresa and Andy will be sitting down together, and exiled Joe will be calling in from Italy for the interview.