Despite her wild family drama, Teresa Giudice is in the Halloween spirit!

This week, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was spotted arriving at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek in Florida.

Teresa, 47, showed off her legs in an all-black costume that included a cape, a crown and a cane.

She seemed to be having the time of her life at the bash despite her alleged upcoming divorce from longtime husband Joe Giudice. As RadarOnline.com has reported, Joe, 47, and Teresa’s marriage has been hanging on by a thread.

In 2015, Teresa served one year in prison for fraud, and her husband followed up with a three-year bid on similar charges.

During his detainment, Teresa said she would likely divorce him and stay in the United States with their four daughters if he was deported to his native Italy.

After he was freed from prison in March, Joe was immediately transferred to ICE custody and then allowed to fly to Italy where he awaits a judge’s decision on whether or not he will be able to return to New Jersey with his family. Now, Teresa is reportedly hesitant to divorce him, but a source told Radar it’s Joe who may file papers first.

Radar exclusively learned Teresa had a plan to rake in some more cash by reuniting with Joe in front of the RHONJ cameras.

Joe’s family, however, was completely against the idea and have made it clear they do not want her visiting him in Italy.

“Joe’s mom and brother have hammered him on his terrible relationship with his wife,” the insider claimed. “They do not like Teresa at all, and they don’t think she should come to Italy when she hardly ever went to prison to see him.”

They are also reportedly upset about Teresa’s alleged infidelity.

In a recent RHONJ clip, she admitted that she is no longer sure if she is in love with her husband, as she hasn’t felt joy in years.

“I haven’t been happy in so long,” she tells sister-in-law Melissa Gorga in a clip from the season 10 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “And I just want to be happy again.”

In the same clip, the mother of four showed her costars a photo of a shirtless man she once “hooked up” with. A rep later told Us Weekly that the hookup occurred when Teresa was in high school.

A top attorney told Radar that if Joe files for divorce before Teresa, he will likely get his way.

“It’s always an advantage to file first, because you choose the court, you choose the jurisdiction, you choose the judge, it’s a whole different story if you file first,” Adam Michael Sacks, a Beverly Hills-based family law attorney who has also passed the New Jersey bar, told Radar.

Now, only time will tell what goes on between the reality star couple.

