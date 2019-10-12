Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cashing In! Teresa Giudice Getting Huge ‘RHONJ’ Paycheck To Film Italy Reunion With Joe Bravo cameras will roll as family sees him for the first time outside prison.

Cameras will roll in Italy!

Teresa Giudice is getting a huge paycheck to film her reunion with hubby Joe Giudice overseas for RHONJ, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Radar was the first to report Joe was on a plane heading to Italy on Oct. 11, and now multiple sources tell Radar that his wife will have Bravo cameras capturing their first meeting outside of prison walls.

Despite saying on The Real Housewives of New Jersey that she had no interest in having a “long distance” relationship with her husband, Teresa is cashing in on the dramatic situation.

“Teresa is getting a huge paycheck to take the girls to Italy and film the reunion with Joe,” the insider snitched exclusively to Radar.

“She’s going the first week in November with the girls, and the RHONJ cameras too.”

According to the source, Bravo bucks are heading her way.

“Teresa is getting around six figures to film these extra scenes with Joe in Italy.”

Radar broke the news that even though RHONJ filming for the season had wrapped, Teresa’s family was taping extra scenes throughout the deportation drama.

“We’re filming right now about it,” her brother Joe Gorga told Radar as her husband tried several legal maneuvers to leave the ICE detention center and return to live with his family.

Radar previously reported that upon Joe’s arrival in Italy, his mother, Filomena Giudice, and his brother, Peter Giudice, were in the European country preparing for his arrival but, after four years being locked up, his wife was not with them.

“Joe’s family is disgusted with Teresa. They don’t even talk to her anymore and they can’t believe she didn’t go to see him after the trauma of the last few months,” the insider snitched.

“He will be heading to Naples shortly, where there is a house waiting for him. His mother has been fixing up a house for him in preparation for his arrival,” a source previously told Radar.

Joe originally requested to be allowed to make bail and go home to his wife and four daughters in New Jersey as he waited for his deportation appeal to be decided.

However, a judge denied that request, and he instead requested to be let out of the ICE custody and go to Italy as he awaits his deportation appeal decision.