Joe Who? Teresa Giudice Didn’t Go To Italy To See Husband Amid Deportation Crisis 'RHONJ' star breaks her silence as she snubs her spouse.

Joe Giudice’s family is furious that ‘RHONJ’ star Teresa Giudice didn’t go to Italy to welcome her husband there amid his deportation crisis, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Radar broke the news that Joe was on a plane flying to Italy late on October 11, 2019 after begging a federal judge for permission to return to his native country rather than continue to rot in the Pennsylvania ICE detention center he’s called home since his prison release in March.

An insider told Radar that upon his arrival in Italy, his mother, Filomena Giudice, and his brother, Peter Giudice, were in the European country preparing for his arrival but, after four years being locked up, his wife was not with them.

“Joe’s family is disgusted with Teresa. They don’t even talk to her anymore and they can’t believe she didn’t go to see him after the trauma of the last few months,” the insider snitched.

“He will be heading to Naples shortly, where there is a house waiting for him. His mother has been fixing up a house for him in preparation for his arrival,” a source previously told Radar.

Hours after Radar broke the news that Joe was on a plane, Teresa posted a artists rendition of the Statue of Liberty with hands covering her face and put four praying hand emjois as her caption.

Now that Joe has moved to Italy, the insider said that Joe’s family wants nothing to do with her.

“Joe’s family can’t believe that Teresa went on extravagant vacations and traveled all over the place without her kids this summer but she can’t even go see her husband when he gets out of prison.”

Joe originally requested to be allowed to make bail and go home to his wife and four daughters in New Jersey as he waited for his deportation appeal to be decided.

At the September 11, 2019 hearing Teresa appeared for the first time with his family, but the warring parties had a standoff in the courtroom.

Joe’s family, including his mother, brother and cousins, refused to speak to the reality star during the hearing. And Teresa made every effort to avoid them, sitting on the other side of the room through the legal proceedings.

With tensions so high, “she was smart to stay away from them,” the insider said.

Joe’s ailing mother cried throughout the hearing. “We just want him home!” she shouted.

The insider told Radar that Teresa and Filomena’s relationship is a disaster.

“Teresa is afraid of her,” the insider explained. “During her marriage, Joe always listened to her and would always take her side.”

A judge signed off on Joe’s request to be released from ICE custody on October 3, and as Radar exclusively reported, he was desperate to leave as soon as possible.

“They broke him in there, and he can’t take it anymore,” a source said.