Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Teresa Giudice Enjoys Fun Day Out With Daughter Gia After Joe’s Deportation Bombshell The father of four was granted permission to move back to his native Italy.

Teresa Giudice went on a fun outing with her eldest daughter as her estranged husband continues to fight his deportation order.

On Saturday October 5, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star attended a football game at Rutgers University, where 18-year-old Gia Giudice is currently a freshman.

Teresa, 47, brought the school spirit in a “Rutgers Mom” T-shirt. She documented the day on her Instagram Stories and posed for photos with her daughter.

The mother-daughter outing came hours after Joe Giudice was granted permission to move back to his native Italy while continuing to appeal his deportation order. The father of four has been held in ICE custody since he was released from prison in March. Readers know he served a 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

“The appeals court is in fact granting to lift the stay of removal,” an official at the Third Circuit Court exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

Joe’s original request to return home to his family was denied, but he has a court date scheduled for November.

In a recent RHONJ trailer, Teresa was seen arguing on the phone with Joe, 47, who told her he was going to get deported no matter what. The reality star got emotional and angry after her conversation with her estranged hubby, just as her costars accused her of cheating on him with a hunky boy toy! Teresa denied being unfaithful to Joe, though Radar readers know she’s been spotted out various times with alleged flame Blake Schreck.

If Joe is, in fact, sent back to his native Italy, it’s unlikely he will ever be let back in to the United States, a prominent immigration attorney told Radar.

Still, he’d rather move to Europe then remain at the ICE facility.

An insider told Radar that the deplorable conditions have worn him out: “They broke him in there, and he can’t take it anymore,”

If he leaves, Teresa will likely divorce him, an insider told Radar, adding that the star has already prepared the legal documents.

This weekend, the mom of four was pictured celebrating daughter Gabriella’s 15th birthday without Joe. She posted a series of photos and videos of the party and wrote a sweet message to her child, thanking her for her strength and kindness, amid the ongoing family drama.