Joe Giudice is on a plane and heading back to his native Italy amid his deportation appeal, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa’s jailbird husband, 49, is on a flight to Italy in the late hours of October 11, multiple sources told Radar.

As Radar readers know, Joe begged a federal judge for permission to return to his native country rather than continue to rot in the Pennsylvania ICE detention center he’s called home since his prison release in March.

“Joe’s mother and brother Peter are already in Italy and are waiting for him there,” an insider told Radar.

“He will be heading to Naples shortly, where there is a house waiting for him. His mother has been fixing up a house for him in preparation for his arrival.”

A judge signed off on Joe’s request to be released from ICE custody on October 3, and as Radar exclusively reported, he was desperate to leave as soon as possible.

“They broke him in there, and he can’t take it anymore,” a source said.

Joe completed a 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March, but was immediately transferred to ICE custody.

He was ordered to be deported in October 2018, since he was not a U.S. citizen when he committed the crimes.

Joe’s original request to make bail and go home to his wife and four daughters in New Jersey was denied last month, and that was the final straw after nearly a year of appealing his deportation.

Though he has vowed to continue his appeal from overseas, it’s unlikely he will ever be let back in to the United States, a prominent immigration attorney told Radar.

Teresa will now make moves to divorce him, an insider told Radar, adding that the reality TV mom has already prepared the legal documents.