Gold Digger? Teresa Giudice Seeking Sugar Daddy Amid Joe’s Deportation Crisis After a boy toy fling, 'RHONJ' star wants 'someone to take care of her,' source says.

From jailbird to boy toy to sugar daddy!

Just months after she was caught holding hands with a 20-something hunk, married The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is searching for a rich man amid her husband’s deportation crisis, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

While Juicy Joe prepares to leave for Italy, a source close to his reality star wife told Radar that she has big plans for a replacement.

“Teresa has said that she wants to date a rich man now. She wants someone to take care of her,” the source snitched about the 47-year-old mother of four.

“Teresa says she needs a guy with his own money, and a lot of it. She is not going to support a guy.”

Radar busted Teresa holding hands with her much younger boy toy, Blake Schreck, in Miami in February, while Joe was still locked up in a federal prison serving his 42-month sentence for tax fraud.

She and Blake, who was 26 to her 46 at the time, were caught on a romantic weekend holding hands and spending the night together, and Radar had exclusive photos of their weekend of fun.

Teresa was then spotted with Blake in New York City over the summer having a secret dinner together while Joe was locked up in the Clinton County Correctional Facility, an ICE Detention Center in Pennsylvania.

“Teresa has said she wants to find a new companion, a wealthy man who has the means to give her the lifestyle she wants and thought she had with Joe,” the source claimed to Radar.

“She doesn’t really want to work as hard as she is working, she wants to enjoy life with a man who can afford to do nice things with her.”

The source told Radar she is anxious to move on with her life.

“Teresa wants a guy who is going to shower her with jewelry, cars, trips, all of the things she hasn’t had in years because Joe has been locked up.”

The RHONJ star’s husband’s request to lift a stay of removal was granted, Radar confirmed — meaning he can finally leave ICE custody and head to his native Italy.

