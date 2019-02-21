Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Teresa Giudice Takes Beach Stroll With Secret Boy Toy Amid Cheating Scandal Married 'RHONJ' star soaks up the sun with 26-year-old after an apparent sleepover.

Married Teresa Giudice was caught having a fourth outing with her hunky boy toy in a steamy getaway weekend to Miami, and RadarOnline.com has photos of the pair during their romantic beach romp.

An attorney for the RHONJ star insists Blake Schreck, 26, was just helping her walk to her car in a brief interaction on Saturday, February 16, but Radar can exclusively reveal the duo spent the entire three-day weekend together in Florida — and the hot getaway continued into Monday after a seemingly steamy Sunday night sleepover.

On Monday, February 18, Teresa, 46, wearing a sexy black one-piece and stripped coverup, hopped over to the beach front by the ritzy Delano Hotel at 10:30am with her shirtless beau in tow.

Click through the gallery to see exclusive images of Teresa getting cozy on the beach with her much-younger man as her husband Joe sat in prison.

