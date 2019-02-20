Shameless! Married Teresa Giudice Parties All Night With Boy Toy In 3rd Miami Outing Blake Schreck, 26, spotted leaving her condo the next morning amid cheating scandal.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice had another wild night out with her boy toy Blake Schreck during their secret Miami getaway over President’s Day weekend — and RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained all the steamy photos!

Although an attorney for the feisty brunette, 46, insisted the hunk was just helping her into her car in a brief interaction on February 16, Radar can reveal the secret couple shared a third outing in Miami the following day. After a night of partying, the 26-year-old was even spotted leaving her condo the next morning!

