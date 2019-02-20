Caught Again! Teresa Can't Keep Her Hands Off Boy Toy Day After Hot Night Together

Caught again! After RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed bombshell photos of married Teresa Giudice holding hands with a much-younger man in Miami on February 16, the RHONJ star was spotted a second time getting cuddly with New Jersey native Blake Schreck.

Though an attorney for Teresa insisted the hunky accomplice was simply helping her walk to her car and the interaction was brief, Radar can reveal the couple spent the entire three-day weekend together in Florida. On Sunday, February 17, Blake, 26, and Teresa, 46, drank and partied at a luxury hotel with friends — and the getaway continued into Monday.

See shocking photos of Teresa and Blake with their arms around each other while her husband Joe Giudice is locked up in a Pennsylvania prison awaiting deportation.

