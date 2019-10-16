Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Joe Giudice Will Have 'Advantage’ If He Files For Divorce From Teresa First, N.J. Lawyer Claims

Watch out, Teresa!

Joe Giudice will “have an advantage” in his upcoming divorce from his wife if he files papers first, a top attorney told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive interview.

As Radar first reported from multiple sources, former jailbird Joe, 49, is ready to officially end his marriage now that he’s out of ICE custody and living in Italy.

Adam Michael Sacks, a Beverly Hills-based family law attorney who has also passed the New Jersey bar, told Radar the father of four could get a better deal if he makes moves before Teresa, 47.

“Most likely, he will have an advantage and get a better deal in terms of custody if he files first in U.S. court,” Sacks claimed, adding that he could still get considerable time with his young daughters despite being exiled overseas.

“He could actually get the right to have the children go visit him during the summers or Christmas time.”

“It’s always an advantage to file first, because you choose the court, you choose the jurisdiction, you choose the judge, it’s a whole different story if you file first.”

A source previously told Radar that Teresa was hesitant to divorce right now, as she wants to sort out her finances before filing. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, author and businesswoman allegedly raked in a fair amount of cash while Joe was behind bars, and she doesn’t want to share the wealth.

Sacks explained that the divorce will likely be based in New Jersey, since the couple wed, lived and owned property in the Garden State for decades before their legal troubles and Joe’s deportation crisis.

Though he cannot enter the U.S., he can have a New Jersey attorney represent him in all court proceedings, the pro said.

Joe and Teresa have been suffering from marital problems for years.

Teresa spent one year in prison on fraud charges in 2015, and Joe completed a three-year sentence in March. He was immediately transferred to ICE custody, but was released to Italy last week.

He is still fighting his deportation order from Italy, though an expert told Radar he is unlikely to win his latest appeal.

She admitted publicly she blamed her husband for their legal woes, and would divorce him if he’s deported.

Both sides have also been accused of cheating.

Most recently, Radar caught Teresa holding hands with a 26-year-old hunk, Blake Schreck, on a Miami getaway in February.

Joe’s family is furious with Teresa for her perceived betrayal, and don’t want her going on a planned trip to Italy with Bravo cameras next month.