10 Shocking Photos Of Teresa & Joe Giudice Caught Possibly Cheating As Divorce Looms End of marriage on horizon for unfaithful ‘RHONJ’ spouses.

A picture history of possible cheating.

As divorce looms for Teresa and Joe Giudice, RadarOnline.com has 10 shocking photos of the two of them caught possibly cheating.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have been living separate lives since Teresa headed to prison in 2015 and Joe followed her a year later, but now that he’s free, their marriage is on the brink of collapse, multiple sources have told RadarOnline.com.

Before the convicted criminals served time behind bars, their marriage was plagued with infidelity rumors and Radar obtained exclusive photos of Joe on secret dates with women that were definitely not his wife.

Teresa’s ex RHONJ co-star Jacqueline Laurita even called out Joe’s cheating on the show’s reunion in 2012.

“You walked in on your husband when he had somebody on the desk in his office,” Jacqueline said to Teresa on the show.

And after Joe was sent to prison Radar caught Teresa holding hands with a much younger boy toy on a romantic weekend tryst to Miami.

The first photos Radar published of Joe with another woman were taken in 2011 at a TGI Fridays.

In 2013 Joe was caught again by Radar with two different women at two different locations.

Teresa said she had no interest in having a “long distance” relationship with her husband shortly before she was busted in her own tryst.

In Feb. 2019, during Joe’s final months in prison, Radar caught her holding hands with her 26-year-old boy toy Blake Schreck on a secret trip to Miami together.

Now that Joe’s free from ICE custody and living in Italy, the reality star has decided that he wants to divorce his wife of almost 20 years.

“Joe wants a divorce,” an insider claimed to Radar. “He is so mad at Teresa for cheating and being unfaithful while he was locked up and left to rot in prison.”

Scroll through the gallery to see the history of Joe and Teresa accused of possibly cheating in 10 shocking photos.