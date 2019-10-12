Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

See Thin Joe Giudice Reunite With His Brother Peter In Italy For Big Meal

See Thin Joe Giudice Reunite With His Brother Peter In Italy For Big Meal

See Thin Joe Giudice Reunite With His Brother Peter In Italy For Big Meal 'RHONJ' patriarch looks like a shadow of his former self in new photo!

A slimmed down Joe Giudice is enjoying Italy with his family amid his deportation drama.

In a new Instagram photo posted by his brother Peter’s wife Sheila, Joe smiles with Peter as they sit in front of a plate of food.

Sheila wrote with the photo, “One of the happiest moments of my life! A day we’ve all been patiently waiting for. Pete and Joe reunited.”

Both men were smiling and Pete had his arm around Joe.

The disgraced The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, wore a dark v-neck tee shirt that showed off his noticeable weight loss!

Joe’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and cousin-in-law Kathy Wakile both liked the post, but as of yet, Teresa has stayed silent about it.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Peter and Joe’s mother were waiting in Italy for Joe and have reunited with him there.

They traveled from New Jersey to Italy to help Joe get settled in the country of his birth.

Joe’s daughter Gia previously posted a photo of him from her FaceTime showing his skinny new post-prison look.

It was the first time fans had seen formerly pudgy Joe since Radar published exclusive incarceration pictures of him in November 2017 after he’d lost 45 pounds.

At the time, Teresa said Joe had dropped the pounds through a diet and exercise program behind bars.

Before that, no one had seen Joe since March 2016.

On Saturday, October 12, Gia did a screen shot of her FaceTime with her dad and put it on her Instagram Story.

Gia wrote over the smiling shot of Joe, “One of the happiest moments of my life! Love you so much daddy, so happy your [sic] free! See you soon.”

She added two heart emojis.

Joe appeared to be in a car or on a plane in the photo—and looked physically like a new man!

Joe, 47, was housed in the miserable Clinton County Correctional Facility, an ICE Detention Center in Pennsylvania since March 2019, when he was released from prison. As Radar readers know, he was serving a 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

An insider told Radar that the deplorable incarceration conditions wore him out.

“They broke him in there,” the spy said.

But amid his deportation appeal, Radar exclusively reported on Friday, October 11, that Joe was on a plane flying to his native Italy.

Now he’s grinning with his brother Pete and according to a Radar source, his new life plans are in motion.

“He will be heading to Naples shortly, where there is a house waiting for him. His mother has been fixing up a house for him in preparation for his arrival,” the insider noted.

A source told Radar Teresa will be making lots of money for filming an Italian reunion with Joe for RHONJ.