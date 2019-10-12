Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Skinny Juicy! See Joe Giudice For First Time In Two Years Amid Italy Move Daughter Gia posts new photo of her slimmed-down father during deportation drama.

Joe Giudice looks like a new man.

The disgraced The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s daughter Gia posted a photo of him from her FaceTime.

And Teresa‘s husband appears to have lost a lot of weight.

RadarOnline.com readers last saw Joe in our exclusive prison pictures of him from November 2017 after he’d lost 45 pounds.

At the time, Teresa said Joe had slimmed down through a diet and exercise program behind bars.

Before that, no one had seen Joe since March 2016.

On Saturday, October 12, Gia did a screen shot of her FaceTime with her dad and put it on her Instagram Story.

Gia wrote over the smiling shot of Joe, “One of the happiest moments of my life! Love you so much daddy, so happy your [sic] free! See you soon.”

She added two heart emojis.

Joe appears to be in a car or on a plane in the photo.

What is clear is that his face is unrecognizably thin after his long prison stint.

Joe, 47, was housed in the miserable Clinton County Correctional Facility, an ICE Detention Center in Pennsylvania since March 2019, when he was released from prison. As Radar readers know, he was serving a 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

An insider told Radar that the deplorable incarceration conditions wore him out.

“They broke him in there,” the spy said.

But amid his deportation appeal, Radar exclusively reported on Friday, October 11, that Joe was on a plane flying to his native Italy.

“Joe’s mother and brother Peter are already in Italy and are waiting for him there,” another insider told Radar.

“He will be heading to Naples shortly, where there is a house waiting for him. His mother has been fixing up a house for him in preparation for his arrival.”

A judge signed off on Joe’s request to be released from ICE custody on October 3, and as Radar exclusively reported, he was desperate to leave as soon as possible.

He was ordered to be deported in October 2018, since he was not a U.S. citizen when he committed the crimes.

Joe’s original request to make bail and go home to his wife and four daughters in New Jersey was denied last month, and that was the final straw after nearly a year of appealing his deportation.

Though he has vowed to continue his appeal from overseas, it’s unlikely he will ever be let back into the United States, a prominent immigration attorney told Radar.

Teresa will now make moves to divorce him, an insider told Radar, adding that the reality TV mom has already prepared the legal documents.

As Radar readers know, Teresa will be getting a huge paycheck to have her Italy reunion with Joe filmed for RHONJ.