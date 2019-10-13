Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gia Giudice Posts Photo Of Skinny Father Joe Next To Brother Pete Amid Italy Move The reality star has slimmed down significantly since his ‘RHONJ' days.

Gia Giudice is counting down the days she gets to see her father Joe, RadarOnline.com can report.

On Sunday, October 13th, she posted a photo of her thin father smiling next to his brother Pete.

“So happy your together right now,” she captioned her Instagram post. “Enjoy see you in a few weeks daddy,” ending the message with two heart emojis.

On Friday, October 11, Radar exclusively reported, Joe was flying back to his native Italy where he was to reunite with his mother and brother Pete.

Since his arrival, photos of his slimmed down frame surfaced the web thanks to Gia’s post of a FaceTime call her dad.

Pete’s wife Sheila also posted a photo of her husband with Joe as they prepared to eat a plate of food.

“One of the happiest moments of my life!,” she wrote. “A day we’ve all been patiently waiting for. Pete and Joe reunited.”

As readers know, Joe was transferred to the Clinton County Correctional Facility, an ICE Detention Center in Pennsylvania, upon his release from prison, where he served a 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

An immigration judge ruled in October 2018 that Giudice be deported on the grounds that he committed an aggravated felony — which holds as the highest level crime in the U.S.

But the reality star and his lawyers continued to fight against the ruling. Most recently, Joe requested a bond hearing in hopes to argue his point that he should be released on bond after more than 180 day of being detained (citing the Guerrero-Sanchez case).

The prosecutor claimed that since he’s been convicted of past crimes, he should not be eligible.

Amid his deportation appeal, however, the deplorable conditions of the facility were reportedly so bad, he was willing to return to Italy if his bond request was denied.

“It’s been horrible, and he doesn’t want to rot away [in detainment] any longer,” a source previously told Radar. “The moment he is denied, he said he will pull his appeal and get ready to go to Italy.”

A judge signed off on Joe’s request to be released from ICE custody on October 3, and as Radar exclusively reported, he was desperate to leave despite being told his reentry into the US was not likely if he left the country.

Now, the reality star is spending time with his loved ones while preparing to one day reunite with daughter.