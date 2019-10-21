Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Teresa Giudice To Tell All To Andy Cohen — As Hubby Joe Calls In From Italy! The 'RHONJ' mom and her daughters will reunite with their dad overseas next month.

Spilling the tea!

Teresa and Joe Giudice are set to speak with Bravo host Andy Cohen to “discuss everything” that’s been happening with them amid the reality star dad’s deportation crisis.

“Joe and I will be sitting down with @Andy to discuss everything that has been happening with us and our family the past few months. Tune in to a special “The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked” airing Sunday at 8PM on @bravotv #RHONJ,” Teresa tweeted Monday, Oct. 21.

Multiple sources told Radar exclusively that the interview with take place in New York City, and the exiled Joe will FaceTime in to the filmed talk.

The news comes just days after Radar broke that the Real Housewives Of New Jersey star, 49, was released from ICE custody and flew to his native Italy on October 11.

Joe originally requested to be allowed to make bail and go home to his wife and four daughters in New Jersey as he awaited his fate.

However, a judge denied that request, and he instead begged to be let out of the ICE custody and go to Italy as he awaits his deportation appeal decision.

Aside from the reality star couple’s sit-down, Radar exclusively revealed Teresa, 47, and their daughters are going to Italy in November as Bravo cameras roll.

Sources said Teresa is getting a “huge paycheck” to film her reunion with hubby Joe overseas for the hit Bravo show.

“Teresa is getting around six figures to film these extra scenes with Joe in Italy,” snitched the informant.

Radar broke the news that even though RHONJ filming for the season had wrapped, Teresa’s family was taping extra scenes throughout the deportation drama.

“We’re filming right now about it,” her brother Joe Gorga told Radar.