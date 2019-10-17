Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Shirtless Joe Giudice Shows Off Major Weight Loss While Boxing ‘We come back stronger than before,’ writes daughter Gia.

Gia Giudice is a proud daughter.

On Wednesday, October 16, the teen shared an Instagram video of father Joe Giudice boxing with his coach. The former jailbird, 47, who practiced his moves shirtless, looked slim and in shape.

“We come back stronger than before❤️ the fights [sic] just starting💪🏼 zio pete your [sic] a great coach :)” Gia, 18, wrote in the caption.

RadarOnline.com readers know Gia has been an outspoken supporter of her beloved dad. Apart from writing a letter with her family pleading a judge to let him stay in the United States, she’s also posted about him on social media various times since he was sent to prison, and has now been showering him with love following his release.

On Saturday, October 12, Gia posted a screen shot of her FaceTime with her dad and put it on her Instagram Story. “One of the happiest moments of my life!” she captioned the shot which featured a smiling Joe. “Love you so much daddy, so happy your [sic] free! See you soon.”

The family has not yet visited Joe in Italy, and a source told Radar the reality star’s relatives have advised Teresa Giudice to stay away. Gia and her sisters, however, can’t wait to reunite with their father.

In an episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Gia clapped back at mom Teresa, 47, when she tried to bad-mouth her estranged husband.

“That’s your personal business with my father, so enough,” Gia told her mother, clearly upset by the divorce and cheating drama.

Readers know Teresa recently admitted to hooking up with a hunky man in a RHONJ preview clip. She further said she hadn’t been happy in a very long time.

(A rep later told Us Weekly that Teresa hooked up with the mystery man in high school.)

While Joe — who was deported to his native Italy after being jailed over an aggravated felony — initially wanted to fight for his wife and family, he’s now moved on too, and is anxious to divorce Teresa. A top attorney told Radar he’ll likely have an advantage if he files before Teresa.

“He could actually get the right to have the children go visit him during the summers or Christmas time,” said the attorney.