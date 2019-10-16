RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Admits She Hooked Up With Another Man

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Radar Told You First: Teresa Giudice Admits She 'Hooked Up' With Another Man ‘We might have kissed,’ hunk says during explosive ‘RHONJ’ confrontation.

Teresa Giudice seemingly just admitted to cheating on husband Joe Giudice during his time in prison — and revealed she’s not sure if she still loves him!

This Tuesday, October 15, Bravo released a clip of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 premiere to their Bravo Insiders fan club. In the video, Teresa, 47, is seen talking to her costars about her plummeting marriage.

When Jennifer Aydin asks her if she’s still in love with Joe, 47, Teresa answers, “I don’t know.”

“I haven’t been happy in so long,” she then tells sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. “And I just want to be happy again.”

The news comes after RadarOnline.com reported Teresa and Joe will divorce in the near future after his deportation to Italy.

“I feel like I’m living the worst nightmare ever,” Teresa admits in the teaser, later telling Danielle Staub that she feels like “drinking a bottle of tequila every night.”

In other clips, the mom of four is seen going wild with friends.

During a girls’ dinner, she even passes around her cellphone, in which she has a photo of a hunky, shirtless man.

“He’s the one I hooked up with,” she says as her costars drop their jaws in shock.

Brother Joe Gorga even meets up with Teresa and her alleged lover.

“Were you guys messing around?” he asks.

“We might have kissed,” the man says.

(A rep for Teresa told Us Weekly that the kiss happened when the former friends were in high school 25 years ago.)

“Teresa, she doesn’t know if she’s coming or going,” Melissa, 40, says in the clip. “She doesn’t know if she’s going to be staying married to someone or not.”

“Teresa’s a mess,” Dolores Catania adds. “There is so much stress in that house.”

Meanwhile, Aydin, 42, calls her pal “a ticking time bomb”

“Teresa is cocktailing it up all night while her husband is sitting in an ICE facility,” Margaret Josephs fumes. “That is shameful.”

“You are not the person I met,” she later tells Teresa, prompting the star to break dishes and storm out of the room.

Though Radar exclusively published steamy photos of Teresa holding hands with boy toy Blake Schreck earlier this year, he is not the man the reality star was speaking about when she dropped the news of her alleged infidelity on RHONJ.

Teresa’s apparent affair bombshell came hours after Radar reported Joe will have the advantage if he files from divorce from Teresa. The dad of four is now living in Italy after being released from ICE custody last week.

“He could actually get the right to have the children go visit him during the summers or Christmas time,” a top attorney told Radar.

While it was Teresa who initially wanted to dump her hubby, it’s now Joe who can’t wait to divorce her.

“He is so mad at Teresa for cheating while he was locked up and left to rot in prison,” an insider told Radar.

Joe’s family also wants Teresa out of his life for good, and they’ve even warned her not to visit him in Italy!

Readers know Teresa and Joe have been married since 1999 and share four daughters together.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres November 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.