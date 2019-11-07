Gia Giudice Shares Photos From Airport As Family Jets Off To Rome To Visit Joe!

Teresa Giudice and her girls are headed to Italy!

This Thursday, November 7, on Instagram Story, Gia Giudice shared various photos and videos of her and her family at New York’s JFK airport, getting ready to jet off to Rome, where Joe Giudice is currently living.

The Giudices flew to Milan before catching a local flight to Rome.

“See you soon daddy,” Gia, 18, captioned a shot of her getting off the plane in Milan.

The teen also shared a boomerang before the flight, and a video of their airplane snacks.

Even Teresa, 47, documented the occasion, sharing a photo in which she and daughter Milania Giudice are seen wearing matching Gucci sweatshirts. “Hope you tune in tonight! Here’s to the next adventure!” she wrote along with an Italian flag emoji.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Giudices’s trip to Italy comes one day after Teresa shared photos from the Italian Consulate in New York City. It also comes a couple weeks after Joe, 47, moved to Italy following his release from ICE custody.

The former jailbird, who served 41-months in prison for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud, is still awaiting a decision on his deportation ruling, and hopes to return to the United States with his family. Still, as long as he’s in Italy, it’s unlikely he will stay in his marriage to Teresa. In a recent interview with Andy Cohen, Joe admitted he will “always love” Teresa, but is convinced that she cheated on him, and knows she wants a divorce. Teresa — who’s denied all claims of infidelity — said she also loves Joe “as a person,” but is unsure of what the future holds for them.

Speaking about her upcoming trip to Italy, she also told the Bravo host: “I’m waiting until I get there to see if I feel differently. I just feel like when you live apart. … He says the same thing, when he sees me, he may not want this either. We’ll know when we see each other.”