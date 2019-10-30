Caroline Manzo Slams Teresa Giudice For ‘Crooked Life’ Comment: ‘Enough Is Enough’ Ex ‘RHONJ’ star denies being the ‘rat’ that sent her and Juicy Joe to prison.

Enough is enough.

Caroline Manzo slammed Teresa Giudice for her “crooked life” comments in a bombshell interview on her son Albie Manzo’s podcast.

During her explosive interview with Joe Giudice filming from Italy, Teresa told Andy Cohen that she blamed her time behind bars on Caroline.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star ripped into Caroline, speculating that she was the “rat” that put her and her husband behind bars and ultimately ended with him moving to Italy amid a deportation case.

Now Carolina is hitting back, telling her son that “enough is enough.”

The Dear Albie podcast aired the interview on Oct. 29 and Caroline didn’t hold back.

“There comes a point in everyone’s life when enough is enough,” she told her son. “I am at that point with her because I have heard over the years that she has slandered me numerous times on her live shows, numerous times to people that just go up to her on the street, in the press, on reunions. This is not the first time she has made this claim. Those are big words.

“Once in a while you got to take the bully, pull them up by their shirt, pull them into your face and say this is the reality. This is life. I am going to clear things up for you. And that’s what I’m doing,” Caroline said.

Caroline warned that Teresa was no longer anyone that she cared about. “What she says, thinks about me, means nothing. Because she doesn’t hold a place in my world that I have to be concerned about her opinion of me.”

Caroline ripped into Teresa during the podcast. “She is just so abrasive, and she has no moral compass. She has said things about me to people that are completely fabricated.”

Caroline also said she was familiar with Teresa. “I know the nature of the beast. I’m 58 years old, I can read people very well. I know her personality. I know who she is. She has a narcissistic personality. I see through her.”

The ex RHONJ star took offense to Teresa saying she led a “crooked life.”

“What’s my crooked life?” Caroline asked. “I have a husband who has been busting his a** for the past 40 years, working 16-hour days, 6 days a week at almost 60 years old. We just paid off our mortgage, congratulations to us. And guess what? We did it the old-fashioned way. With a 20-year loan. And by blood sweat and tears we paid it off.”

Caroline continued to hit back against the “crooked life” claims Teresa threw at her. “You’re right. She claimed she doesn’t live like that. She’s right. We couldn’t be more opposite. And that pleases me. The irony of that whole statement is not lost on me. I think she’s delusional. I think she’s trying to throw mud and hope that it sticks on any which wall that will catch it. It’s not going to work.”

Caroline told her son that she was not a “rat.”

“Who uses that term anymore? Did I miss a Godfather script somewhere? Who speaks like that?” she said.

“I have no knowledge of anything they’ve ever done in their life. At the time Teresa had an abundance of legal issues and it was all over the press. The writing was on the wall that something was going to happen because the indictment was so big. You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to figure it out.”

Caroline said she had no illusions of Teresa changing.

“She’s never going to change,” she said on the Dear Albie podcast.

“She cannot be culpable in her mind for anything. She can’t take responsibility for anything. Everything is always done to her. She is never the one who delivers the blow. It is always poor me.”

Caroline explained her reasons for speaking out against Teresa.

“This whole thing is ridiculous, and I just had to address it because enough is enough,” and she warned Teresa that she wasn’t a person to be trifled with.

“You’re not getting to me. But can I say to you, that you need to think long and hard on what you project, how you treat people and the situations that you allow your children to be part of. Because those are the things that are lasting. Actions speak louder than words. So how you act and your responsibility to your children is much more important than the cover of any magazine, any press or any bank account.”

Caroline, however, did defend Joe and said she believes he should be with his family.

“I will say that he is and always has been a wonderful, wonderful father and he loves his girls to death. I hope that he will be able to keep the relationship going.”