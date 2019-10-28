Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cheating Claims, Divorce & Tears: Teresa & Joe Giudice's Top 10 Interview Revelations 'I don’t see it working,' Teresa confesses in explosive sit-down with Andy Cohen.

For the first time in years, Teresa Giudice and her deported husband, Joe, sat down with old friend Andy Cohen to discuss their legal troubles, prison stints and broken marriage in an explosive Bravo interview — and RadarOnline.com can reveal the shocking details.

As Radar first reported, no topic was off limits, not even cheating accusations and possible divorce.

Months after Radar exclusively caught Teresa, 47, holding hands with hunk Blake Schreck, 27, she pointed fingers at her husband for alleged infidelity, saying “Do I feel like he was faithful? No.”

Calling in from his new home in Italy, Joe snapped back: “That’s why I made it okay for you.”

And it only got more explosive from there!

As Radar readers know, Teresa and Joe’s marital issues began when Joe started his three-year sentence on fraud charges in early 2016. Though he was released from federal prison in March 2019, he was immediately placed in ICE custody while he fought an October 2018 deportation order. (Teresa completed her one-year sentence on similar charges in December 2015.)

His attempts for freedom failed, and he requested to be released to Italy while he continues to fight in his current appeal. Radar first reported he took off for Europe on October 11.

Teresa, who partied with pals in addition to her young boy toy during her husband’s incarceration, has not yet visited Joe with their four daughters — though as Radar exclusively reported, she’s planning a trip for early November.

Now, their marriage appears to be at a standstill while sources have told Radar both sides are contemplating filing for divorce.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for the most shocking revelations from Teresa and Joe’s interview.