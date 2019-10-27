Teresa Giudice and former jailbird husband Joe are confronting each other about cheating on Andy Cohen’s explosive upcoming Bravo special set to air on Sunday night. Although she accuses Joe of being unfaithful, RadarOnline.com exclusively published photos of The Real Housewives of New Jersey queen holding hands with boytoy Blake Schreck! Cohen has posted a new clip on his Instagram from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked,” with Joe being hooked up with Teresa from his new home in Italy via video phone. The two confronted each other about the rumors of infidelity that have surrounded their marriage for years.

“Do I feel like he was faithful? No,” Teresa snapped to Cohen. When Joe apparently brought up Schreck, Teresa countered, “You were photographed with women also.” Joe then threw shade, saying, “That’s why I made it okay for you.” Teresa explained, “I have a lot of guy friends.” Cohen asked incredulously, “That you hold hands with?”

Joe’s wife sobbed, “I’m just happy he’s free.” Cohen pointed out that Teresa looked like she wasn’t crying happy tears, instead, she was speaking of her marriage “in the past tense.” Also on the special, Cohen asked Joe if he was faithful to Teresa while she served time for fraud, and he replied, “I was, actually, yeah.” As RadarOnline.com readers know, two weeks ago, Joe traveled to Italy and is awaiting the final verdict on his immigration case. He may find himself permanently deported to his native country.

Teresa and Joe pulled no punches in the Cohen interview. “It was very, very intense,” a source close to the troubled couple told Radar, adding that no topics were off the table during the talk. “It was a very aggressive interview, not fluffy at all.” The interview was filmed earlier this week in New York with exiled Joe, 49, phoning in from Italy and will air on Bravo on Sunday, October 27, just over a week before the Real Housewives of New Jersey season premiere.

As Radar has exclusively reported, Teresa, 47, is filming new scenes for RHONJ with brother Joe Gorga in the aftermath of the tense tell-all with Joe. And as Radar first revealed, Teresa and her four daughters will head to Italy for an emotional reunion with the family patriarch early next month — and the meeting will all be caught on Bravo cameras.

The couple hasn’t spent time together free from prison bars in three and a half years! Cohen’s new clip came after family attorney James Leonard Jr. said in a statement about the Giudices that people “have been writing about cheating and divorce rumors for the last 10 years, but guess what? Nobody is cheating, nobody is getting divorced.”

But the RHONJ star and Schreck were seen together in Miami with their hands all over each other. Radar exclusively learned that Teresa and her much younger “buddy,” 26, have been hanging out with each other since at least August 2018. Teresa rarely visited husband Joe while he was behind bars, and sources told Radar she’s beencontemplating divorce as she enjoys a “single” lifestyle.

Joe was housed in the miserable Clinton County Correctional Facility, an ICE Detention Center in Pennsylvania, since March 2019, when he was released from prison. As Radar readers know, he was serving a 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. After leaving ICE detention, a newly-slim Joe went to Italy and was embraced by his brother Peter there. Now he’s tangling with Teresa!

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked” airs this Sunday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.