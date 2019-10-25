Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Teresa & Joe To Tell All On Marriage Crisis In ‘Intense’ Interview: ‘No Punches Pulled’

Teresa & Joe To Tell All On Marriage Crisis In ‘Intense’ Interview: ‘No Punches Pulled’ The Giudices are now filming the aftermath of explosive tell-all with Andy Cohen.

For the first time in years, Teresa and Joe Giudice finally sat down with Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen to discuss their prison stints, deportation crisis and even their explosive marriage, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

“It was very, very intense,” a source close to the troubled couple told Radar, adding that no topics were off the table during the talk. “No punches were pulled. It was a very aggressive interview, not fluffy at all.”

The interview, which was filmed earlier this week in New York with exiled Joe, 49, phoning in from Italy, will air on Bravo on Sunday, October 27, just over a week before the Real Housewives of New Jersey season premiere.

Now, Radar can exclusively report, Teresa, 47, is filming new scenes for RHONJ with brother Joe Gorga in the aftermath of the tense tell-all.

Husband Joe will even FaceTime in for the taping today, a production source told Radar.

And as Radar first revealed, Teresa and her four daughters will head to Italy for an emotional reunion early next month — and the meeting will all be caught on Bravo cameras.

The couple hasn’t spent time together free from prison bars in three and a half years.

They’ll certainly have a lot to talk about. Teresa has admitted she will leave Joe if he’s officially deported, and a source previously told Radar Joe is the one thinking of pulling the plug on his marriage first.

Radar first reported that Joe was en route from a Pennsylvania ICE facility to his native Italy on October 11. Sick of suffering in the detainment center and unable to get out on bail, he decided to continue his deportation appeal from overseas.

Now, he’s starting over in Italy, showing off his massive weight loss and getting adjusted to life in Europe.

“His brother and sister are still there with him, and more family will be flying in soon,” a source said.

