See Joe Giudice's Incredible Post-Prison Body Transformation In 7 Shocking Photos The ‘RHONJ’ star's before-and-after snaps are jaw-dropping.

Italy is looking good on Joe Giudice – and RadarOnline.com has the photographic proof!

As Radar readers know Joe, 47, has spent the last 10 days in his native Italy after a judge released him from the ICE custody that began when he completed his sentence for fraud in March.

While Joe remained incarcerated as his lawyers appealed his case, he asked to be released while he waits for a ruling and flew to Italy on October 11.

On Tuesday, October 22, daughter Milania posted new photos to her Instagram story page revealing a slimmer, shirtless Joe.

“Can’t wait to be on the beach with you,” one was captioned, while the other stated, “I love you beyond words, buddy.”

As he continues to appeal his deportation order in hopes of returning to the United States, Joe has clearly lived a different lifestyle in federal custody, and the proof can be seen in the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s svelte new figure!

Speaking out for the first time since his across-the-globe move, the reality star said in a video for Bravo’s The Daily Dish that his priorities have shifted.

“I’ve learned a valuable lesson from all this, and I know my family is the most important thing to me,” he said. “But it’s better that I’m out here than in there.”

The star concluded with a message to his family: “I just want to let you know that I love you and I’m always here for you. You know that.”

His family could soon be there for him as well, as Radar first reported his wife Teresa Giudice plans to take everyone on a flight to visit their exiled father in November.

Until then, there is still time left for Joe to beef up. Check out this Radar gallery for Joe’s diet and workout routine since landing in and leaving the big house.