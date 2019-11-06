Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Reunion Time: Teresa Giudice Flies To Italy To See Joe For 1st Time In 3 Years Outside Prison

The fate of the 'RHONJ' stars' marriage depends on make-or-break trip.

Teresa Giudice has departed for Italy to reunite with her newly-freed husband Joe, a source told RadarOnline.com.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, and her four daughters will see the exiled reality dad, 49, for the first time in more than three years outside of prison bars.

Radar first reported that Teresa and her girls were heading overseas in early November for an emotional reunion — with Bravo cameras in tow, of course.

“Teresa is getting a huge paycheck to take the girls to Italy and film the reunion with Joe,” an insider exclusively told Radar.

Joe was released from ICE custody and escorted to his native Italy on October 11.

He served three years in federal prison, then was transferred to a terrifying immigration facility in March 2019 while he fought a deportation order.

Sick of the ICE center’s horrible conditions, Joe asked for release while he continues to try to return to the United States, where his wife and daughters still call home.

As Radar first reported, the marriage hangs by a thread after years of legal problems and cheating accusations on both sides.

In the couple’s interview with Andy Cohen, Joe even admitted he understands if Teresa files divorce papers.

“Listen, as long as she’s happy, that’s all that really matters,” he told a shocked Andy. “I’m not going to tell her what to do. If she doesn’t feel like she wants to be with me anymore, that’s the thing to do.”

Teresa said she will make her final decision after the Italian reunion.

For more details on the shocking meeting, keep reading Radar.