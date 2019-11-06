Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Fights, Lies & Cheating Claims: Teresa Giudice’s Wildest ‘RHONJ’ Season 10 Moments The star's legal and marital drama will all unfold on the show this year.

Sex, lies and damning photos!

Teresa Giudice’s wildest moments of the last year will be exposed on The Real Housewives of New Jersey during Season 10, which premieres on Wednesday, November 6 — and RadarOnline.com has all the exclusive details of her most shocking secrets and scandals.

Teresa was busted by Radar in February 2019 holding hands with her much younger boy toy, Blake Schreck, 27, and her antics ever since have been captured on camera for the Bravo show.

During the secret romantic weekend getaway, the two snuck around Miami and even spent the night together.

While her wild weekend was taking place, Teresa’s husband, Joe Giudice, was finishing up his federal prison sentence.

Teresa’s costars call her out on the new season, and even accuse her of cheating on Joe!

But that’s not all. Joe was released from an ICE detention center and shipped out to Italy on October 11 — and cameras captured the cast’s reactions.

On November 6, Teresa headed to Italy to finally reunite with Joe and determine the status of their troubled marriage.

As Radar first reported, Bravo cameras will capture the make-or-break first moments and tense Euro-trip with Teresa, Joe and their daughters.

“Teresa is getting a huge paycheck to take the girls to Italy and film the reunion with Joe,” an insider exclusively told Radar last month.

As Radar first reported, Bravo cameras will capture the make-or-break first moments and tense Euro-trip with Teresa, Joe and their daughters.