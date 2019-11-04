Joe Giudice Joins Instagram, Poses With Teresa’s Father In Italy

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Joe Giudice Joins Instagram, Poses With Teresa’s Ailing Father In Italy ‘RHONJ’ star is all smiles before shocking reunion with wife and kids.

Joe Giudice has joined Instagram, and from the looks of his feed, he’s doing just fine in Italy!

This weekend, the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a series of photos of him in the country, joined by friends and family members. Among his pals was Teresa Giudice’s ailing father, Giacinto Gorga!

“On the other side of the world #familyandfriends #forgetaboutit,” Joe, 49, captioned one of the posts.

He also shared a close-up shot of him toasting with his pals.

“You look so good, daddy,” commented daughter Gia Giudice who later reposted the snap with the caption “See you soon daddy.”

Joe then shared her post, writing “Can’t wait to see you sweetheart.”

On Sunday, November 3, Joe — now social media-savvy — posted an Instagram Story of him drinking with father-in-law Giacinto.

“Salute!” he wrote, which means “Cheers” in Italian, adding a tag for wife Teresa, 47.

Giacinto looked in good spirits despite his recent health ailments and pneumonia battle.

RadarOnline.com readers know Joe has moved back to his native Italy while a jury deliberates whether he will be allowed back into the United States with his family following his release from prison.

And while things are still uncertain between Joe and Teresa, the two said in an explosive interview with Andy Cohen that they wish the best for each other moving forward.

Though Teresa will not be moving to Italy, she and her four daughters are planning to visit Joe later this week, a source first told Radar — despite his family members’ pleas that Teresa stay far away from him after her alleged cheating scandal.

