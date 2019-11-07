‘We’re Back!’ Teresa & Joe Giudice Reunite For First Time In Over 3 Years Outside Prison Walls

The fate of the 'RHONJ' stars' marriage hangs on the Italian family visit.

Teresa Giudice and husband Joe have finally reunited for the first time in over three years outside of prison walls!

This Thursday, November 7, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star landed in Rome with her four daughters to visit Joe, 49, following his release from ICE custody and deportation.

The couple’s eldest daughter Gia documented the journey on her Instagram Story, making it clear how anxious she was to see her father again.

After transferring planes in Milan, the Giudices landed at their final destination and met up with the former jailbird.

Gia, 18, shared a sweet photo of the whole family together, writing in the caption, “we’re back.”

In the snap, Joe, Teresa, 47, and their girls are all seen smiling.

RadarOnline.com readers know that while Gia and her sisters constantly posted homages to their dad during his time behind bars and spoke candidly about how much they wanted him back home, Teresa was more reluctant.

The reality star went on with her life and career after her husband started his 41-month prison sentence in 2016, and Radar even caught her holding hands with a 26-year-old boy toy, Blake Schreck.

She denied any infidelity, but in a recent interview with Andy Cohen, admitted things were not the same between her and Joe.

Joe — who has dropped a ton of weight following his long stay behind bars — told the Bravo host that he still loves his wife, but doesn’t think their marriage will continue. He added that if she chooses to divorce him, he’ll understand.

Teresa said in the same interview that she and Joe would have to wait until their Italian reunion to see if there was still something to be saved in their relationship.

“I’m waiting until I get there to see if I feel differently,” she said. “I just feel like when you live apart. … He says the same thing, when he sees me, he may not want this either. We’ll know when we see each other.”

Radar readers know that while Teresa and Joe have been married for two decades, they have not lived together in many years.

Teresa served over 11 months in prison for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud and was released on December 23, 2015.

Just three months later, however, Joe began his own sentence. He was released in March 2019, but kept in ICE custody until this October, when he was shipped off to Italy.

He is continuing to fight his appeal from abroad in hopes of coming home for good.