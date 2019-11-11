Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

No More Amore! Teresa Giudice Ready To Divorce Joe After Make-Or-Break Italian Reunion

Ciao, Joe!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice wants to divorce her husband after their make-or-break Italian reunion, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The 47-year-old jetted off to Europe for four days with her daughters to finally see her husband after he was let out of the ICE detention center where he was held for six months after finishing a three-year federal prison sentence.

While their daughters were thrilled to see their father, posting photos and videos on social media, Teresa failed to post a single photo with her husband.

“They’re definitely getting a divorce,” an insider snitched to Radar about the couple, who just spent their 20th wedding anniversary apart.

As Radar previously reported, Teresa and Joe’s first meeting in more than three years outside prison walls was strained.

“Teresa and Joe were arguing a lot, and wouldn’t go near each other,” a source claimed to Radar. “All of the photos of them together seem forced.”

Joe’s family traveled to Italy before he was even released from prison, and set up a home for him to live in as he awaits his appeal to return to the United States.

“Even if Joe is allowed to move back to the U.S., Teresa is done with him,” the insider told Radar.

Family tensions were high in Italy, as Joe’s mother, Filomena, and sister, Maria, are not fans of Teresa, the insider said.

“The ladies both don’t like how Teresa treated Joe during his prison stint, and didn’t want to see her,” the insider said.

Radar broke the news that Joe’s family refused to speak to Teresa when she was in court on September 11, 2019, during his legal crisis.

Both Joe and Teresa told Bravo host Andy Cohen that they believed the other had cheated while they were behind bars, and seemed defeated when asked about their chances for saving the marriage.

“I don’t see it working,” Teresa, who was released from her one-year prison sentence in December 2015, said in the bombshell interview with Andy.

