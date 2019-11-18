Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Teresa & Joe’s Girls Heading Back To Italy For Holidays, But ‘RHONJ’ Star ‘Isn’t Sure' She’ll Go

Teresa & Joe’s Girls Heading Back To Italy For Holidays, But ‘RHONJ’ Star ‘Isn’t Sure' She’ll Go The Giudices' marriage is still on shaky ground after first reunion trip.

Good news for the Giudice girls! Teresa and Joe‘s four daughters will reunite with their deported dad in Italy this Christmas, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

But after a “tense” four days in Italy visiting her exiled husband earlier this month, an insider told RadarOnline.com exclusively that Teresa may not return for a holiday visit.

“The girls are definitely going back to Italy for Christmas break to see their father,” the insider told Radar. However, “Teresa isn’t sure if she’ll go.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took her four daughters to Italy to visit their dad in November, spending three days with him in his new country.

While the girls had a wonderful time with their father, posting photos and videos on social media of their trip, Teresa and Joe were not in a positive place behind the scenes.

“Teresa and Joe are arguing a lot,” a source claimed to Radar at the time. “All of the photos of them together seem forced.”

Now that the holidays are approaching, an insider told Radar that Teresa may not make the international trip again.

The couple, who just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, both accused each other of cheating during their Bravo special with Andy Cohen.

And the insider told Radar that divorce is still very much an option.

“Teresa is still planning to divorce Joe,” the source snitched about the reality star.

Meanwhile, Teresa and her girls are still dealing with her ailing father Giacinto’s recent hospitalization for still unknown causes.

Scroll through the gallery to learn more about the upcoming trip.