Teresa Admits She's Still 'Friends' With Boytoy Blake After Tense Reunion With Joe 'RHONJ' star was caught holding hands with much younger Schreck!

Teresa Giudice shocked fans at BravoCon on Saturday by admitting Blake Schreck is still her pal. RadarOnline.com has caught Teresa multiple times with the hunky much younger man although she’s denied romance rumors. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who recently had a tense reunion in Italy with former jailbird husband Joe, held hands with Blake on a Miami outing!

At the first ever BravoCon this weekend in New York, Teresa, 47, participated in a RHONJ panel in which she told fans about her Italy trip with her daughters to see Joe. As Us Weekly reported, Teresa said, “It was very emotional.” But later during the event, the reality TV queen was asked if she was “still friends” with Blake, whom she’s been spending time with while her husband was in prison.

“Yes, I am,” Teresa said of the realtor who is 21 years her junior, prompting screams from the audience. Despite her long marriage, Teresa has been spotted with Blake on New Year’s Eve, smiling on the beach with him in Florida, and enjoying a night out in New York. But when she and Joe did an interview with Bravo host Andy Cohen last month, Teresa denied that there was anything romantic going on between her and Blake.

Joe said he believed Teresa cheated on him, but she insisted that she was faithful to her husband while he served 41 months in prison for fraud. Teresa let fly with her own cheating accusations, snapping to Cohen about Joe, “Do I feel like he was faithful? No.” When Joe apparently brought up Blake, Teresa countered, “You were photographed with women also.”

Joe then said, “That’s why I made it okay for you.” Teresa explained, “I have a lot of guy friends.” Cohen asked incredulously, “That you hold hands with?” Radar exclusively reported on Teresa’s inappropriate looking first outing with Blake.

But at BravoCon on Nov. 16, the RHONJ mom told host Cohen about Italy that she had “an amazing, amazing trip. I’m so happy Joe’s free, it was very emotional. I was overwhelmed with joy. I was happy to see my daughters finally united with their dad.” But a source told Radar about the couple, “They’re definitely getting a divorce.”

Radar reported on Teresa and Joe’s first strained meeting in more than three years outside prison walls. “Teresa and Joe were arguing a lot, and wouldn’t go near each other,” the source claimed to Radar about her reunion trip. “All of the photos of them together seem forced.” “The girls are very happy with their dad and love seeing him, but Teresa had a different attitude. Things were tense.”

Joe is still fighting to come back to America in his deportation drama. According to Pennsylvania federal court documents filed on November 12 and obtained by Radar, Joe, 49, submitted a court letter to insist he thinks an oral argument is necessary in his appeal. This came after the court notified Joe’s lawyers on November 7 that the panel would come to a decision without an oral argument.

An insider told Radar that even if Joe is permitted to move back to the U.S., Teresa wants a divorce.