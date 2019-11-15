Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Teresa Giudice Defends Lori Loughlin, Offers Prison Advice: 'She Did It For Her Daughters'

'I'm sure she'll make it through,' ex-inmate says about college admission scam.

From one felon to another!

Teresa Giudice defended Lori Loughlin and offered prison advice for the disgraced star as the college admission scam sentences for others get longer and longer.

Giudice, 47, spent 11 months in a federal prison for tax fraud and she spoke about Loughlin’s potential time behind bars.

“I’m sure she’ll make it through,” Teresa told Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith.

“I feel women are strong. We have babies, we do it all. I’m sure whatever outcome it is, I’m sure she’ll be fine with it.”

Giudice left behind her four young daughters while she was locked up for almost a year, and she seemed to sympathize with Loughlin’s decision to claim that her daughters were on the crew team in order to gain admission to the University of Southern California.

“Her daughters are older… You know, she did it for her daughters and, I mean, her daughters are grateful for what she did,” Giudice said.

She offered Loughlin advice on how to talk to them about the situation.

“She was just looking out for her daughters and trying to get them into a good school. But I guess that’s it, just be open with them, and whatever the outcome is, it is. You have to deal with it and move forward.”

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have pleaded not guilty in the case. The couple was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud on March 11, 2019.

The parents allegedly agreed to pay $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters Bella, 21, and Olivia, 20, accepted to USC. Their daughters were allegedly accepted as recruited crew coxswains, even though they did not participate in crew.

Actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced to two weeks behind bars but served just 11 days in a cushy federal prison in Northern California.