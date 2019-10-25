Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Felicity Huffman Released From Prison Early After Just 10 Days Behind Bars The actress pleaded guilty to her involvement in the college admissions scam.

Felicity Huffman has been released from prison early after being sentenced to 14 days for her involvement in the college admissions scam, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed to Radar that the Desperate Housewives actress was set free from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California this Friday, October 25.

In a statement to Radar, a BOP official also explained that the star was released early due to a standard policy for inmates who are set to be freed on weekends.

As readers know, Huffman, 56, started her sentence on October 15 and was expected to be released on Sunday, October 27.

Her exit comes two days after Radar exclusively reported she was a shattered wreck behind bars.

“Felicity put on a brave face leading up to her sentencing, but once that prison door slammed shut behind her, it finally sunk in where she was,” a source said. “The constant screams, yelping and banging rammed it home that she’d been thrust into a living hell!”

Radar readers recall a judge sentenced Huffman to two weeks behind bars at the minimum-security prison nicknamed “Club Fed” for cushy conditions.

She pleaded guilty to a fraud conspiracy charge in a Boston courtroom on May 13. The star confirmed she paid $15,000 to inflate her daughter’s SAT score, and apologized for her mistake. Apart from her prison sentence, she was also slapped with a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

As soon as Huffman entered prison, shocking photos of her looking miserable in a green jumpsuit were leaked, and former jailbird Martha Stewart took the opportunity to joke about the shamed Hollywood actress’s new, not-so-glamorous look.

“She should style her outfit a little bit more. She looked pretty schlumpy,” Stewart, 78, said during a Vanity Fair summit in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 22.

Huffman is a free woman, but fellow actress Lori Loughlin is facing new charges in the scandal.

As Radar reported earlier this week, the Fuller House star, 55, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were hit with new bribery charges related to their involvement in the college admissions scam.

The U.S. Attorney filed a Federal Program Bribery charge against the couple after prosecutors warned parents they could face a bribery charge if they didn’t plead guilty by Monday to the charges they already faced.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli, 56, have pled not guilty for their part in the scam and could face time in prison.