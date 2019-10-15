Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Felicity Huffman Checks Into Prison To Begin Sentence For College Admissions Scandal Shamed actress was ordered to 14 days behind bars plus a $30K fine.

Felicity Huffman has officially checked into prison to begin her 14-day sentence behind bars for her role in the college admissions scandal, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The shamed actress’s representative released a statement on Tuesday, October 15, confirming that William H. Macy’s wife has officially stepped foot on prison grounds as an inmate.

“Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA. Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions. She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed – one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service – when she is released.”

As Radar readers recall, Huffman pleaded guilty to a fraud conspiracy charge in a Boston courtroom on May 13.

She was then sentenced to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

The 56-year-old actress apologized to parents, colleges and daughters for her involvement in the national scandal.

“Let me first say, I am sorry to you. I have betrayed them all,” she said in court. “I take full responsibility for my actions. I am prepared to accept whatever sentence you deem fit.”

As Radar reported, FCI Dublin – where Huffman is now incarcerated – has a reputation of being a luxurious retreat as opposed to tougher institutions. It’s nickname is “Club Fed.”

Locals also refer to the prison as “Chateau Dublin.” Huffman’s attorney requested the judge recommend Huffman spend her sentence at FCI Dublin, claiming that it was “closest” to Huffman’s home.

However, shocking papers obtained by Radar showed that the actress could be in for a rude awakening. Court documents showed that an inmate of FCI Dublin sued the prison on March 20 for alleged sexual abuse.

The inmate accused Officer William Martinez of abusing his power by using “excessive force to have sex with me.”

The inmate is currently seeking $2 million in damages after she claimed an investigation resulted in “no legal action” against Martinez.

Meanwhile, famed “Hollywood Madam” Heidi Fleiss, who spent three years locked up at the same federal prison, recently opened up about her own experience at the facility. While she claimed Huffman will “be just fine” during her two-week stint, there were times she “had it rough” at Dublin.

“I didn’t have it easy…and I wound up being sent to the big prison across the street for some time,” Fleiss recalled.

As Radar reader know, disgraced Fuller House star Lori Loughlin, 55, and Mossimo Giannulli, were also arrested in March for allegedly paying half a million dollars to help their daughters, Bella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, get accepted into the University of Southern California. The couple pleaded not guilty in April to money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud charges.