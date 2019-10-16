Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Prison Or Vacation? Inside Felicity Huffman's Luxury Life Behind Bars The disgraced star won’t have to suffer much in 'Club Fed.'

Welcome to “Club Fed,” Felicity Huffman!

The Emmy winning actress officially checked into prison on Tuesday Oct. 15 to begin her 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal. But don’t feel too bad for Inmate 77806-112 — as RadarOnline.com can reveal her comfy prison home is more sunshine than Shawshank.

“Those who are worried about Felicity should be rest assured that doing time at ‘Chateau Dublin’ (as the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif is nicknamed) is as easy as the breeze that wafts through the open windows,” an insider told Radar.

Located in the pricey San Francisco suburb of Dublin, and surrounded by million-dollar homes, the all-women’s low-security prison not only has one of California’s most expensive zip codes but also “cool ocean breezes, floor to ceiling windows without bars, private rooms with televisions and computers and acres of gardens,” according to the source.

Huffman, 56, will spend the next 14 days behind bars, after pleading guilty to a fraud conspiracy charge in a Boston courtroom on May 13. She was also slapped with a $30,000 fine and community service.

“Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA. Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,” her representative said in a statement.

“She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed – one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service – when she is released.”

Huffman’s attorney requested FCI Dublin specifically as her detention center of choice, claiming that it was “closest” to Huffman’s home. The lures of amenities like a continental breakfast and two full meals a day helped make it an easy decision.

But behind closed doors, the posh prison is protecting some dark secrets.