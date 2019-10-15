Scary Skinny Lori Loughlin Goes To Yoga As Felicity Huffman Rots In Prison The biggest faces of the college admissions scandal are on two separate paths.

While Felicity Huffman was sweating through her first day in federal prison, friend and co-defendant Lori Loughlin was sweating it out in a Los Angeles yoga class.

Unlike Huffman, who pled guilty to a fraud conspiracy charge in the wake of the college admissions bribery scandal, Loughlin continues to maintain her innocence, and wait for her day in court.

As Radar readers know, the former Full House star allegedly gave $500,000 to have her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, designated as crew team recruits for USC, even though they had never participated in the sport, according to the March indictment.

While Huffman, 56, almost immediately admitted to her crimes, and as of today is serving a 14-day prison sentence, Loughlin, 55, demands she’s not guilty of a crime, and continues to enjoy her freedom.

But in an interview with WCVB Channel 5 Boston, Andrew Lelling, the U.S Attorney for of Massachusetts, said that may not be in her best interest.

“We will probably ask for a higher sentence for [Loughlin] than we did for Felicity Huffman,” Lelling revealed. “I can’t tell you what that would be… it’s tough to tell at this point.”

Lelling went on to note how Huffman and Loughlin’s cases are very different, before praising Huffman for handling her situation in “a very classy way.”

“It just happened to be that Ms. Huffman was probably the least culpable of the defendants who we’ve charged in that case,” Lelling said. “She took responsibility almost immediately, she was contrite, did not try to minimize her conduct. I think she handled it in a very classy way.”

