Crying & Hardly Eating! Felicity Huffman A Shattered Wreck Behind Bars Disgraced actress realizes she’s been 'thrust into a living hell.'

Horrified Felicity Huffman has turned into a shattered wreck behind bars, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

Jailed after admitting to paying to have her daughter’s college admission test scores jacked up, the shamed actress has cried nonstop, barely eaten and lived in fear she’d be targeted by fellow cons as she rots in the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif.!

“Felicity put on a brave face leading up to her sentencing, but once that prison door slammed shut behind her, it finally sunk in where she was,” an insider divulged.

“The constant screams, yelping and banging rammed it home that she’d been thrust into a living hell!”

As Radar reported, the 56-year-old former Desperate Housewives star faces an uphill struggle to land major roles after her release.

Actress Lori Loughlin, 55, and designer hubby Mossimo Giannulli also face jail time after being busted in the same federal law enforcement crackdown on college cheating and bribery. They pleaded not guilty to buying their daughters’ way into a prestigious California university the girls apparently weren’t qualified to attend. But that was little comfort to Huffman, said sources, as she wept behind bars.

“Each day seems to last forever,” tattled the prison spy. “You feel so alone with so much time on your hands. She felt marked by other inmates who felt she got a light sentence because of her fame and fortune.”

Terrified of a confrontation, Huffman has turned into a recluse, said the spy.

“She tries to hide her pain, so she doesn’t come across as weak. But alone in her cell, she’s a crying, blubbering mess,” dished the snitch.

And the pampered star can barely stomach prison food.

“Felicity never thought about how revolting the food would be,” added the snitch.

“It was the worst stuff she’d ever eaten! For the first few days, she barely ate.”