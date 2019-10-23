Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Former jailbird Martha Stewart just slammed Felicity Huffman over her prison attire!

During a Vanity Fair summit in Los Angeles this Tuesday, October 22, the lifestyle mogul commented on recent paparazzi photos of Huffman, 56, wearing a prison-issued green jumpsuit.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Desperate Housewives star is serving a 14-day sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. Earlier this year, the star pled guilty to paying $15,000 to inflate her daughter’s SAT score.

“She should style her outfit a little bit more. She looked pretty schlumpy,” Stewart, 78, said.

The audience laughed at her remark, as did fellow guest speaker David Zaslav and moderator Brian Stetler.

“She made a horrible mistake, and she’s experiencing what happens,” added Stewart.

Martha Stewart on Felicity Huffman: “She should style her outfit a little bit more. She looked pretty schlumpy. She made a horrible mistake, and she’s experiencing what happens.” #VFSummit pic.twitter.com/zlQrvKv4gO — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 22, 2019

Readers know the American businesswoman served a five-month prison sentence in 2004 after being found guilty of conspiracy, obstruction of an agency proceeding, and making false statements to federal investigators.

During a 2017 interview with Katie Couric, Stewart admitted her time behind bars was “horrifying.”

“No one, no one, should have to go through that kind of indignity, really, except for murderers, and there are a few other categories,” Stewart said at the time. When Couric, 62, asked her if her imprisonment had been a “growth experience,” Stewart said “That you can make lemons out of lemonade? What hurts you makes you stronger? No. None of those adages fit at all. It’s a horrible experience. Nothing is good about it, nothing.”

At this Tuesday’s summit, Stewart was asked if she had any advice for Huffman, to which she sternly replied “no.”

Huffman is scheduled to be released from the minimum-security women’s prison — known by many as “Club Fed” — on October 27.