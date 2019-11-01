Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli To Plead Not Guilty To New Charge In College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli continue to maintain their innocence in the college admissions scandal.

RadarOnline.com can confirm the actress and her husband intend to plead not guilty to the new charge against them.

In court papers obtained from United States District Court of Massachusetts, Loughlin, 55, “waives her right to appear in court for arraignment on the Third Superseding Indictment.”

Loughlin “pleads not guilty to each of the counts against her,” the document stated.

Giannulli, 56, also pleaded not guilty.

A source told Radar they will be officially arraigned on November 20.

As Radar reported, the U.S. Attorney filed a Federal Program Bribery charge against the Fuller House star and her fashion designer husband in October. The new charge came after prosecutors warned them that they could face the bribery charge if they didn’t plead guilty.

The couple was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud on March 11, 2019.

The parents allegedly agreed to pay $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters Bella, 21, and Olivia, 20, accepted to USC. Their daughters were allegedly accepted as recruited crew coxswains, even though they did not participate in crew.

Then on April 9, Loughlin and Giannulli were hit with the additional charge of money laundering conspiracy.

They pled not guilty to the charges against them.

As for Felicity Huffman, she pled guilty to the fraud conspiracy charge against her.

She was sentenced to 14 days in Federal Correctional Institution in Dubin, California. She was released on Friday, October 25 after completing a 10-day sentence.