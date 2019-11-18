Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

More Family Heartbreak: Teresa Giudice's Ailing Father Hospitalized With Illness The star remains by dad Giacinto Gorga's side in a medical facility, source says.

Teresa Giudice’s wild weekend at BravoCon was cut short when her elderly father, Giacinto Gorga, suffered a medical emergency, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was forced to leave the hotly-anticipated reality TV event in NYC on Sunday, November 17, to rush her dad to the hospital, she told social media followers.

“Sorry, BravoCon fans,” Teresa, 47, told her followers in an Instagram Story video, where one could see an ambulance in the distance. “I had to leave. My dad doesn’t feel well. I’m taking him to the hospital.”

Though she has not updated followers on her father’s condition, multiple sources told Radar the 76-year-old beloved reality grandpa remains in the hospital, and the family is still unsure about the exact problem.

Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, told Radar that his father is “doing alright.”

“He’s still in the hospital. I don’t know when he’ll be released,” he said.

Teresa remains by her father’s side in the hospital, the source insisted: “She was there all last night and this morning.”

Local police told Radar a 911 call was placed from Teresa’s New Jersey home on November 17, but would not release additional details.

Radar readers know Giacinto has struggled with health issues in recent years.

In October 2018, he was admitted into the hospital twice in the span of one week due to his worsening pneumonia.

“The family is so worried about his health,” a source told Radar at the time.

Giacinto’s latest health crisis comes two years after he mourned the death of his longtime wife, Teresa’s mother Antonia.

“I’m gonna go see my wife,” an ailing Giacinto was heard saying in a video posted on his son Joe’s Instagram amid his last pneumonia battle. “I miss my wife.”

Teresa once bashed her brother for allegedly failing to visit their sick father.

In a November 2018 episode of RHONJ, Joe, 40, said he was busy working and didn’t have time to see Giacinto, but Teresa was not buying his excuses.

“You have to make time. In life, that’s how it is,” she said.

Of course, Teresa has a host of other family problems amid her father’s illness.

Her husband, Joe Giudice, is currently exiled in Italy amid his deportation appeal, and is unlikely to be allowed to return to the United States anytime soon.

The parents of four daughters reunited for the first time in three years outside prison walls earlier this month, but an insider told Radar the “tense” meeting didn’t save the marriage.

“They’re getting a divorce,” an insider said.