Shots Fired! Whoopi Goldberg Rips Lindsey Graham For Questioning If SCOTUS Pick Is A Church-Going Woman: 'You Should Be Ashamed'

After showing a short montage of the questions asked of the Supreme Court nominee, including one clip showing Graham asking Brown how faithful she was on a scale from 1 to 10, Whoopi didn't mix words. "Lindsey Graham, you should be ashamed of yourself," she said.

The EGOT winner went on to point out that he had previously voted to confirm her three times in the past, but is now asking questions about her loyalties and devotion to God.

“None of this came up the last three times. The last three times this woman came before you. You were fine with her. Suddenly, now you don’t know what you’re doing. The last time you voted for her, now you’re walking out,” Whoopi continued.