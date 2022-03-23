Josh Duggar's Brother Jeremiah Prepares To Wed Fiancée Hannah Ahead Of Disgraced Star's Possible 40-Year Sentencing

The couple shared news of their engagement in January 2022, just two months after announcing their courtship.

"She said YES!!!!" the former 19 Kids and Counting alum gushed over his future spouse while unveiling photos from the moment he popped the question. "Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can't even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!"

Hannah returned the love while sharing her own announcement. "Making memories with you is my favorite and I cannot wait to spend a lifetime making more,” she echoed in an Instagram post showcasing her flashy diamond ring. “You are an answer to prayer, a dream come true, the love of my life and my very best friend. I love you, Jeremiah!"