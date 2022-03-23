Vladimir Putin's 'Ghost Buses' Seen Carrying Fallen Soldiers Out Of Ukraine

According to Daily Star, the first of these reported “ghost buses” was first spotted driving through the silent streets of Belarus and are believed to have departed from Ukraine as they slowly made their way back to Russia.

The first sightings of the buses reportedly took place in the Belarusian city of Gomel on Tuesday. Gomel, situated in the southeastern region of Belarus, is reportedly one of the country’s closest metropolitan areas to the border where Russian forces initially invaded Ukraine nearly one month ago to the day on February 24.