Death Scene Photos PROVE Bob Saget ‘Wasn’t Killed By Accidental Fall’: Top Pathologist

“The photographs substantiate very firmly my belief that there is NO WAY that he could’ve sustained the multiplicity, and anatomical variations, of all those head injuries by striking his head on the floor or against the headboard,” he tells Radar.

“They’re padded! The floor is padded. The headboard is padded. I don’t like to be absolute but in this case, I’m sure!"

He added: “It was a blow that produced injuries in the frontal and occipital areas of the brain, as well as other areas, which is just not possible.”