Bob Saget Happy & Uninjured In Haunting Last Photo Taken At Hotel Hours Before His Body Was Discovered By Staff

Bob Saget looked like the bill of health hours before his unexplained and mysterious death. The 65-year-old star even stopped to pose with the valet attendant at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes hotel for what would be the chilling last photo of the comedian.

The selfie, taken by employee Orlando Nunez, has been under wraps until now. Speaking about their pleasant interaction, which Nunez says occurred after Saget's stand-up show and mere hours before his body was discovered, he reveals the Full House actor showed no signs of injury or slurred speech.