Seeing Red! Pete Davidson Drenched In Blood While Filming Horror Movie Amid Drama Over Kim Kardashian Romance

Producer Bill Block was just as excited about their upcoming project, noting they have a superstar team. “James [DeMonaco]’s The Purge horror franchise has grossed over $450 million at the worldwide box office,” he said. “With his masterful storytelling abilities and Pete’s versatility as an actor, this film will put audiences everywhere on the edge of their seats.”

Pete’s day at work came on the heels of his latest drama with girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband, Kanye "Ye" West, who has been vocal about his disdain over their relationship.

On March 13, the Yeezy fashion designer, 44, vented about wanting his four children with Kim to attend that morning’s Sunday service.

“The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife,” the Eazy rapper said in a since-deleted Instagram video. “I’ve been dragged how she’s not my wife, she don’t have [my] last name and now he’s texting me, bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife and I’m like well, ‘Who’s watching my children?’ if he [is] texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife.”