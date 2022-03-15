Kanye West Upset He Has No Famous Friends Defending Him In War Against Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian

"This is the post I was bashed for Tell me how to be the best dad when the mom is trying to s**t on you after not letting you see your kids And I love how I have no celebrity 'friends' that will speak up on my behalf YALL just watching OK cool," the musical artist wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, March 15.

The post West was referring to is a photo of his eldest daughter's backpack, which features a pin of her mom and dad and an alien.

"This was on my daughter’s backpack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week. This is why I go so hard for my family. I am wired to protect my family at all costs. As the priest of my home. Don’t worry Northy God is still alive," he wrote at the time.